Louisiana Tech visits Sam Houston following Bradley’s 21-point outing

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-8, 4-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-10, 1-7 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-8, 4-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-10, 1-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Sam Houston after Paris Bradley scored 21 points in Louisiana Tech’s 61-43 loss to the Middle Tennessee Raiders.

The Bearkats are 6-3 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks third in the CUSA with 13.5 assists per game led by Fanta Kone averaging 5.1.

The Lady Techsters are 4-4 against conference opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Sam Houston’s average of 2.2 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Sam Houston gives up.

The Bearkats and Lady Techsters meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 11.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bearkats. Sydnee Kemp is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bradley is averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Lady Techsters. Robyn Lee is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.