Louisiana Tech visits Kennesaw State after Wooley’s 25-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-7, 2-2 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Louisiana Tech after Adrian Wooley scored 25 points in Kennesaw State’s 75-69 overtime victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Owls are 8-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rongie Gordon averaging 2.6.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 in conference games. Louisiana Tech is third in the CUSA scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Batcho averaging 12.9.

Kennesaw State scores 80.0 points, 12.2 more per game than the 67.8 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooley is averaging 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Owls.

Sean Newman Jr. is averaging 9.8 points and 9.4 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

