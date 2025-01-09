Louisiana Tech visits Belloso and Florida International

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-4, 2-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (5-8, 1-1 CUSA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-4, 2-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (5-8, 1-1 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts Louisiana Tech after Angena Belloso scored 23 points in Florida International’s 80-79 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Panthers are 4-5 in home games.

The Lady Techsters have gone 2-0 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks fourth in the CUSA allowing 61.2 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Florida International makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Louisiana Tech averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Lady Techsters meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Fleta Robles averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc.

Jianna Morris is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, while averaging 10.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.