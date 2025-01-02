Louisiana Tech takes on UTEP after Batcho’s 27-point showing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-2) at UTEP Miners (10-3) El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -2.5;…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-2) at UTEP Miners (10-3)

El Paso, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits UTEP after Daniel Batcho scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 108-60 victory against the Rust Bearcats.

The Miners have gone 7-0 at home. UTEP averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 on the road. Louisiana Tech is fifth in the CUSA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kaden Cooper averaging 6.5.

UTEP makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Louisiana Tech scores 14.6 more points per game (80.5) than UTEP allows to opponents (65.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otis Frazier III is averaging 13.6 points, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Miners.

Batcho is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.