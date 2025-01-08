Louisiana Tech puts home win streak on the line against Florida International

Florida International Panthers (7-8, 1-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-4, 0-2 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (7-8, 1-1 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (11-4, 0-2 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Florida International looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-1 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Louisiana Tech averages 77.0 points, 6.9 more per game than the 70.1 Florida International allows. Florida International scores 6.7 more points per game (74.6) than Louisiana Tech allows to opponents (67.9).

The Bulldogs and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bulldogs.

Asim Jones is averaging 9.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

