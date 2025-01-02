Louisiana Tech plays UTEP after Lee’s 20-point performance

UTEP Miners (7-4) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (7-4)
Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts UTEP after Robyn Lee scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 86-41 victory over the LSU-Alexandria Generals.
The Lady Techsters are 6-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech scores 67.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.
The Miners have gone 2-2 away from home. UTEP scores 65.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.
Louisiana Tech makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than UTEP has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). UTEP has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Marshall is scoring 12.7 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lady Techsters.
Ivane Tensaie is averaging 13.7 points for the Miners.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.
Miners: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.