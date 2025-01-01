Louisiana Tech hosts UTEP after Lee’s 20-point game

UTEP Miners (7-4) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (7-4) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts…

UTEP Miners (7-4) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (7-4)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts UTEP after Robyn Lee scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 86-41 victory against the LSU-Alexandria Generals.

The Lady Techsters are 6-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech is ninth in the CUSA with 11.5 assists per game led by Paris Bradley averaging 2.6.

The Miners are 2-2 on the road. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA with 13.7 assists per game led by Delma Zita averaging 4.4.

Louisiana Tech scores 67.5 points, 6.0 more per game than the 61.5 UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 65.3 points per game, 2.8 more than the 62.5 Louisiana Tech gives up.

The Lady Techsters and Miners match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 9.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Lady Techsters.

Ivane Tensaie is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 13.7 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Miners: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.