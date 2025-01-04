Louisiana Tech hosts New Mexico State following Kaiser’s 29-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (8-6, 1-0 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (8-4, 1-0 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

New Mexico State Aggies (8-6, 1-0 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (8-4, 1-0 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits Louisiana Tech after Molly Kaiser scored 29 points in New Mexico State’s 79-61 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Lady Techsters are 7-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech ranks third in the CUSA in rebounding with 35.7 rebounds. Jordan Marshall leads the Lady Techsters with 8.6 boards.

The Aggies are 1-0 in conference matchups. New Mexico State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 12.4 assists per game led by Fanta Gassama averaging 2.8.

Louisiana Tech averages 67.2 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 65.5 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robyn Lee is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lady Techsters.

Gassama is averaging 11.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 24.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

