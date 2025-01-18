Louisiana Tech hosts Kennesaw State following Harden’s 26-point performance

Kennesaw State Owls (6-9, 1-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (10-6, 3-2 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Kennesaw State Owls (6-9, 1-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (10-6, 3-2 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits Louisiana Tech after Prencis Harden scored 26 points in Kennesaw State’s 85-73 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Lady Techsters are 9-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech ranks sixth in the CUSA with 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Marshall averaging 7.0.

The Owls are 1-3 in CUSA play. Kennesaw State scores 62.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Louisiana Tech averages 67.4 points, 6.0 more per game than the 61.4 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 62.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 63.4 Louisiana Tech allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jianna Morris averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Techsters, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 27.4% from beyond the arc.

Carly Hooks is averaging 8.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

