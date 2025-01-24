Louisiana Tech faces Middle Tennessee on 6-game road slide

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-7, 4-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (13-6, 5-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (11-7, 4-3 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (13-6, 5-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Middle Tennessee looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Raiders are 7-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee scores 65.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Lady Techsters are 4-3 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 67.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 40.2% Louisiana Tech allows to opponents. Louisiana Tech averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.2 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 14.2 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Raiders. Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Paris Bradley is averaging 11.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Lady Techsters. Robyn Lee is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.