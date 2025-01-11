Louisiana Tech defeats Liberty 79-74

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Sean Newman Jr.’s 27 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Liberty 79-74 on Saturday night. Newman added…

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Sean Newman Jr.’s 27 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Liberty 79-74 on Saturday night.

Newman added eight assists for the Bulldogs (13-4, 2-2 Conference USA). Daniel Batcho added 24 points while going 6 of 10 and 12 of 15 from the free-throw line while he also had 12 rebounds and three blocks. Amaree Abram had 13 points and shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Taelon Peter led the Flames (14-3, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 33 points. Liberty also got 13 points and six rebounds from Jay Maughmer. Zach Cleveland also had 11 points and four assists.

Newman scored 12 points in the first half and Louisiana Tech went into the break trailing 34-27. Newman scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Louisiana Tech to a five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

