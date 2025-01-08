Louisiana takes on South Alabama following Lafayette’s 24-point showing

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-10, 0-3 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-10, 0-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits South Alabama after Erica Lafayette scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 68-50 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Jaguars have gone 2-3 in home games. South Alabama is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Alabama’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game South Alabama gives up.

The Jaguars and Ragin’ Cajuns match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniela Gonzalez is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 10.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.

Lafayette is averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.