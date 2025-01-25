Louisiana faces Troy after Lafayette’s 21-point game

Troy Trojans (13-7, 7-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (13-7, 7-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-9, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Troy after Erica Lafayette scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 62-49 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 7-3 at home. Louisiana averages 61.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Trojans are 7-1 in conference games. Troy leads college basketball with 45.6 rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 10.5.

Louisiana makes 39.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). Troy scores 18.8 more points per game (79.3) than Louisiana allows to opponents (60.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamiah Robinson is averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Lafayette is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dyer is averaging 13.2 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Ashley Baez is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 46.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

