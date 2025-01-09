Louisiana faces South Alabama after Lafayette’s 24-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-10, 0-3 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-10, 0-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits South Alabama after Erica Lafayette scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 68-50 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Jaguars are 2-3 on their home court. South Alabama has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns play their first true road game after going 7-6 to begin the season. Louisiana ranks third in the Sun Belt shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

South Alabama is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.7% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than South Alabama has given up to its opponents (40.7%).

The Jaguars and Ragin’ Cajuns face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 10.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Lafayette is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 14 points and 5.2 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

