Louis-Jacques scores 21, Colgate takes down Lafayette 90-67

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Nicolas Louis-Jacques’ 21 points helped Colgate defeat Lafayette 90-67 on Saturday. Louis-Jacques went 8 of 11…

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Nicolas Louis-Jacques’ 21 points helped Colgate defeat Lafayette 90-67 on Saturday.

Louis-Jacques went 8 of 11 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Raiders (8-11, 5-1 Patriot League). Jeff Woodward added 17 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line while he also had eight rebounds and five assists. Jalen Cox finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Andrew Phillips led the way for the Leopards (7-12, 2-4) with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Justin Vander Baan added 17 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Lafayette. Alex Chaikin finished with 12 points and three steals.

Colgate took the lead with 19:07 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 51-30 at halftime, with Louis-Jacques racking up 10 points. Colgate pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 19-point lead to 26 points. They outscored Lafayette by two points in the final half, as Louis-Jacques led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.