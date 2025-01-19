Louis-Jacques leads Colgate against Bucknell after 21-point showing

Bucknell Bison (8-11, 4-2 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-11, 5-1 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bucknell Bison (8-11, 4-2 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-11, 5-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Bucknell after Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 21 points in Colgate’s 90-67 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Raiders have gone 5-2 in home games. Colgate is fourth in the Patriot League scoring 69.7 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Bison are 4-2 in conference play. Bucknell is 4-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Colgate averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louis-Jacques is averaging 12 points for the Raiders.

Noah Williamson is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

