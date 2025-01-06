Lorenzo Downey guides Alabama A&M past Mississippi Valley State 79-67

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lorenzo Downey scored 13 points to help Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 79-67 on Monday…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lorenzo Downey scored 13 points to help Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 79-67 on Monday night.

Downey also had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Darius Ford had 11 points and Anthony Bryant scored 10.

Arthur Tate led the way for the Delta Devils (2-13, 0-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. Kendal Parker and Jair Horton both scored nine as the Delta Devils lost their sixth straight game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

