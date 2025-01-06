Live Radio
Lorenzo Downey guides Alabama A&M past Mississippi Valley State 79-67

The Associated Press

January 6, 2025, 10:27 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Lorenzo Downey scored 13 points to help Alabama A&M beat Mississippi Valley State 79-67 on Monday night.

Downey also had nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-9, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Darius Ford had 11 points and Anthony Bryant scored 10.

Arthur Tate led the way for the Delta Devils (2-13, 0-2) with 17 points and six rebounds. Kendal Parker and Jair Horton both scored nine as the Delta Devils lost their sixth straight game.

