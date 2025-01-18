Live Radio
Lopez scores 24 and Maine earns 87-62 win against UMBC

The Associated Press

January 18, 2025, 3:06 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — AJ Lopez scored 24 points and Maine beat UMBC 87-62 on Saturday.

Lopez also contributed three steals for the Black Bears (12-8, 4-1 America East Conference). Quion Burns added 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Christopher Mantis made three 3-pointer and finished with 11 points.

The Retrievers (9-10, 1-3) were led by Marcus Banks, who recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

