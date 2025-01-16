Lopez scores 18 in Maine’s 57-44 victory against NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — AJ Lopez had 18 points in Maine’s 57-44 win against NJIT on Thursday. Lopez shot 6…

Lopez shot 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Black Bears (11-8, 3-1 America East Conference). Kellen Tynes scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 11 from the floor and added eight assists and four steals.

Sebastian Robinson finished with 15 points, five assists and two steals for the Highlanders (3-15, 0-3). Tariq Francis added 11 points and two steals for NJIT. Tim Moore Jr. had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Maine visits UMBC and NJIT hosts New Hampshire.

