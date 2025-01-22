Lopez and Maine host UMass-Lowell

Maine Black Bears (12-8, 4-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-6, 2-2 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (12-8, 4-1 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-6, 2-2 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces UMass-Lowell after AJ Lopez scored 24 points in Maine’s 87-62 win against the UMBC Retrievers.

The River Hawks are 11-1 in home games. UMass-Lowell averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Black Bears are 4-1 against America East opponents. Maine has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

UMass-Lowell makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Maine has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Maine has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Black Bears meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Brooks is averaging 14.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the River Hawks. Martin Somerville is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Christopher Mantis is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, while averaging 8.5 points. Lopez is shooting 55.0% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 25.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

