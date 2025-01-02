Longwood visits Presbyterian following Tucker’s 20-point showing

Longwood Lancers (11-4) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-8) Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -2;…

Longwood Lancers (11-4) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-8)

Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Presbyterian after Elijah Tucker scored 20 points in Longwood’s 98-82 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Blue Hose are 4-1 in home games. Presbyterian is third in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Lancers are 3-1 on the road. Longwood is second in the Big South allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

Presbyterian averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

The Blue Hose and Lancers match up Thursday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Blue Hose.

Michael Christmas is averaging 11.6 points for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.