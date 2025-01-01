Longwood visits Presbyterian following Mincy’s 27-point game

Longwood Lancers (11-4) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-8) Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on…

Longwood Lancers (11-4) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-8)

Clinton, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on Longwood after Kory Mincy scored 27 points in Presbyterian’s 69-59 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Blue Hose have gone 4-1 in home games. Presbyterian is third in the Big South with 14.1 assists per game led by Mincy averaging 4.4.

The Lancers are 3-1 in road games. Longwood ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

Presbyterian averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood scores 9.8 more points per game (79.1) than Presbyterian allows (69.3).

The Blue Hose and Lancers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincy is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Blue Hose.

Michael Christmas is averaging 11.6 points for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

