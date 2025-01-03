Longwood visits Charleston Southern following Bailey’s 21-point outing

Longwood Lancers (10-5, 1-0 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-9, 1-0 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays Longwood after Tyonna Bailey scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 67-65 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 2-3 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks sixth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Madison Adamson leads the Buccaneers with 5.6 boards.

The Lancers have gone 1-0 against Big South opponents.

Charleston Southern’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Lancers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Alben is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Buccaneers.

Mariah Wilson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 55.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 15.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

