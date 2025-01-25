Longwood takes road win streak into matchup with South Carolina Upstate

Longwood Lancers (15-5, 6-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-15, 1-5 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Longwood Lancers (15-5, 6-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-15, 1-5 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits South Carolina Upstate trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Spartans have gone 3-5 at home. South Carolina Upstate leads the Big South with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rebekah Gordon averaging 5.6.

The Lancers are 6-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood is the best team in the Big South scoring 14.4 fast break points per game.

South Carolina Upstate’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina Upstate have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordan is scoring 9.6 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 9.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 34.8% over the past 10 games.

Mariah Wilson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Amor Harris is shooting 53.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 49.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 15.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.