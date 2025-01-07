Longwood takes on UNC Asheville after Harris’ 23-point game

Longwood Lancers (11-5, 2-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-12, 0-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (11-5, 2-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-12, 0-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood visits UNC Asheville after Amor Harris scored 23 points in Longwood’s 73-72 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-4 at home. UNC Asheville has a 2-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lancers have gone 2-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood leads the Big South scoring 73.3 points per game while shooting 42.1%.

UNC Asheville’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Longwood allows. Longwood scores 6.5 more points per game (73.3) than UNC Asheville allows (66.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Otaifo Esenabhalu is averaging 8.9 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 16.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

