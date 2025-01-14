Longwood takes on High Point, aims for 5th straight road win

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 4-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-9, 3-1 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 4-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-9, 3-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Lancers play High Point.

The Panthers have gone 6-1 at home. High Point is second in the Big South with 12.2 assists per game led by Aaliyah Collins averaging 3.2.

The Lancers are 4-0 in Big South play. Longwood averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Kiki McIntyre with 3.7.

High Point averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Longwood gives up. Longwood averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than High Point allows.

The Panthers and Lancers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Panthers.

Otaifo Esenabhalu is averaging 8.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 17.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

