Longwood plays Radford, seeks 6th straight home win

Radford Highlanders (6-12, 3-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-5, 5-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts Radford aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Lancers are 7-2 in home games. Longwood scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 3-2 against Big South opponents. Radford is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.5 turnovers per game.

Longwood scores 74.5 points, 5.9 more per game than the 68.6 Radford allows. Radford averages 60.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 60.5 Longwood allows to opponents.

The Lancers and Highlanders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Wilson is averaging 11.7 points and 2.9 steals for the Lancers.

Joi Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 16.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

