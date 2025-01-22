Longwood plays Radford, aims for 8th straight win

Radford Highlanders (6-12, 3-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-5, 5-0 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Radford Highlanders (6-12, 3-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-5, 5-0 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood will attempt to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Radford.

The Lancers have gone 7-2 at home. Longwood leads the Big South averaging 74.5 points and is shooting 43.3%.

The Highlanders are 3-2 in conference play. Radford ranks fourth in the Big South with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kirah Dandridge averaging 3.7.

Longwood makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Radford averages 60.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 60.5 Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Highlanders match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Wilson is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Lancers. Amor Harris is averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Joi Williams is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.7 points. Makayla Firebaugh is shooting 40.7% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 16.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

