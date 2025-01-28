Longwood plays Gardner-Webb on 3-game win streak

Longwood Lancers (16-6, 5-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 3-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (16-6, 5-2 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 3-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Lancers take on Gardner-Webb.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-3 at home. Gardner-Webb is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers have gone 5-2 against Big South opponents. Longwood has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gardner-Webb averages 73.0 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 70.7 Longwood allows. Longwood averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Gardner-Webb gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 16.1 points. Jamaine Mann is averaging 12.2 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Michael Christmas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Colby Garland is averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

