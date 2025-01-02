Longwood hosts Anderson and Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-11) at Longwood Lancers (9-5) Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces Longwood after…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-11) at Longwood Lancers (9-5)

Farmville, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces Longwood after Kishyah Anderson scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 63-43 victory against the Newberry Wolves.

The Lancers are 5-2 on their home court. Longwood is the Big South leader with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Otaifo Esenabhalu averaging 8.9.

The Blue Hose are 1-5 on the road. Presbyterian ranks fifth in the Big South allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Longwood’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Blue Hose meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki McIntyre is shooting 45.6% and averaging 10.6 points for the Lancers.

Paige Kindseth is averaging 9.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Blue Hose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 15.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 48.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.