Longwood faces High Point on 6-game win streak

Longwood Lancers (13-5, 4-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-9, 3-1 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood will look to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Lancers take on High Point.

The Panthers have gone 6-1 at home. High Point scores 65.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Lancers are 4-0 against Big South opponents. Longwood is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

High Point averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Collins is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Panthers.

Mariah Wilson is averaging 11.7 points and 2.9 steals for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Lancers: 9-1, averaging 76.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 17.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

