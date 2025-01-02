Long Beach State visits UC Riverside after Richards’ 21-point game

Long Beach State Beach (6-5, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-6, 2-0 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (6-5, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-6, 2-0 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UC Riverside after Mykelle Richards scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 122-49 win over the Bethesda (CA) Flames.

The Highlanders have gone 2-1 in home games. UC Riverside scores 59.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Beach are 2-0 in Big West play. Long Beach State is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.4 turnovers per game.

UC Riverside scores 59.6 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 73.5 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 12.5 more points per game (70.6) than UC Riverside allows to opponents (58.1).

The Highlanders and Beach meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Tillery is averaging seven points and 1.5 steals for the Highlanders.

Savannah Tucker is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Beach.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 57.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

