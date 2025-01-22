Long Beach State visits CSU Northridge following Wainwright’s 31-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (7-12, 3-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (12-6, 4-3 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (7-12, 3-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (12-6, 4-3 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays CSU Northridge after TJ Wainwright scored 31 points in Long Beach State’s 83-67 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Matadors are 4-2 on their home court. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West in team defense, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Beach are 3-4 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State allows 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.4 points per game.

CSU Northridge makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Long Beach State has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). Long Beach State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Adams Jr. is shooting 53.3% and averaging 15.7 points for the Matadors. Scotty Washington is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Askew is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Beach. Wainwright is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.