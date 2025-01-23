Long Beach State plays CSU Northridge after Wainwright’s 31-point outing

Long Beach State Beach (7-12, 3-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (12-6, 4-3 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (7-12, 3-4 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (12-6, 4-3 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -13.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits CSU Northridge after TJ Wainwright scored 31 points in Long Beach State’s 83-67 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Matadors have gone 4-2 in home games. CSU Northridge is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

The Beach are 3-4 in Big West play. Long Beach State ranks ninth in the Big West scoring 25.6 points per game in the paint led by Devin Askew averaging 5.3.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game CSU Northridge allows.

The Matadors and Beach square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Adams Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Scotty Washington is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Askew averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Wainwright is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

