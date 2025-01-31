Long Beach State faces UCSB on 5-game skid

Long Beach State Beach (7-15, 3-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-8, 5-5 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (7-15, 3-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-8, 5-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State looks to end its five-game losing streak with a victory over UCSB.

The Gauchos have gone 8-4 at home. UCSB scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Beach have gone 3-7 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is ninth in the Big West giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

UCSB is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.2% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

The Gauchos and Beach face off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephan D. Swenson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Kenny Pohto is averaging 12.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Devin Askew is averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Beach: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

