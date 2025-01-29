Long Beach State faces UC Irvine for conference matchup

Long Beach State Beach (11-7, 7-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (13-6, 7-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 9…

Long Beach State Beach (11-7, 7-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (13-6, 7-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UC Irvine in Big West action Thursday.

The Anteaters have gone 7-1 at home. UC Irvine ranks fifth in the Big West with 11.8 assists per game led by Deja Lee averaging 3.0.

The Beach have gone 7-2 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State ranks ninth in the Big West allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

UC Irvine scores 60.5 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 69.6 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UC Irvine gives up.

The Anteaters and Beach meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Hernandez is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Anteaters. Lee is averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 36.7% over the last 10 games.

Savannah Tucker is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Beach. Jada Crawshaw is averaging 11.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 59.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.