Locke, Mercer Bears square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Mercer Bears (6-10, 1-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-8, 0-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meghan Downing and East Tennessee State host Ashlee Locke and Mercer in SoCon play Thursday.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-1 at home. East Tennessee State ranks second in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 56.3 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

The Bears have gone 1-0 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 2-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

East Tennessee State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Mercer allows. Mercer averages 53.8 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 56.3 East Tennessee State allows.

The Buccaneers and Bears meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Moore is shooting 39.7% and averaging 11.4 points for the Buccaneers.

Ariana Bennett is averaging 10.9 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 53.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

