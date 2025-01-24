LIU takes on Saint Francis (PA) following Davis’ 23-point outing

Long Island Sharks (10-11, 6-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-13, 2-4 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Long Island Sharks (10-11, 6-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-13, 2-4 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -1.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Saint Francis (PA) after Malachi Davis scored 23 points in LIU’s 72-63 overtime victory over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Red Flash have gone 5-3 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is third in the NEC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Sharks are 6-0 in NEC play. LIU is sixth in the NEC scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game LIU gives up. LIU averages 68.8 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 73.4 Saint Francis (PA) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Parker is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Flash. Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 17.9 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 13 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

