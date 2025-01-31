LIU takes on conference foe Chicago State

Chicago State Cougars (2-20, 2-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-16, 2-6 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (2-20, 2-5 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (5-16, 2-6 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Chicago State in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Sharks have gone 5-6 in home games. LIU is eighth in the NEC scoring 53.0 points while shooting 35.6% from the field.

The Cougars are 2-5 against NEC opponents. Chicago State gives up 82.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 23.7 points per game.

LIU scores 53.0 points per game, 29.4 fewer points than the 82.4 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 58.7 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 66.4 LIU allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sirviva Legions is averaging 13.8 points for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Josie Hill is averaging 12.4 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Aiyanna Culver is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

