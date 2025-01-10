LIU hosts Stonehill following Hayward’s 28-point game

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-9, 3-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-12, 1-2 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stonehill Skyhawks (7-9, 3-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (4-12, 1-2 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits LIU after Sharn Hayward scored 28 points in Stonehill’s 77-75 win against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Sharks are 4-4 on their home court. LIU is eighth in the NEC with 19.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Janessa Williams averaging 5.2.

The Skyhawks are 3-0 against conference opponents. Stonehill has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

LIU is shooting 35.2% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 64.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 66.5 LIU gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sirviva Legions is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Sharks.

Kylie Swider is averaging 11.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-7, averaging 53.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 61.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

