LIU faces Stonehill on 6-game road skid

Long Island Sharks (6-11, 2-0 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-8, 1-1 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU will try to end its six-game road losing streak when the Sharks face Stonehill.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-0 in home games. Stonehill is fifth in the NEC in team defense, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Sharks have gone 2-0 against NEC opponents. LIU has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stonehill is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.3% LIU allows to opponents. LIU averages 69.6 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 70.9 Stonehill gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todd Brogna is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

Blake Lander is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 7.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

