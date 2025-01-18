LIU faces Saint Francis (PA) on 3-game slide

Long Island Sharks (4-13, 1-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-13, 2-2 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Long Island Sharks (4-13, 1-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-13, 2-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU heads into the matchup with Saint Francis (PA) after losing three straight games.

The Red Flash have gone 1-5 at home. Saint Francis (PA) is eighth in the NEC with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jade Campbell averaging 2.5.

The Sharks are 1-3 in NEC play. LIU ranks third in the NEC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Shanaii Gamble averaging 2.0.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 52.6 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 66.2 LIU gives up. LIU averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows.

The Red Flash and Sharks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ineivi Plata is averaging 3.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Red Flash.

Sirviva Legions is averaging 13.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Sharks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Sharks: 3-7, averaging 52.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

