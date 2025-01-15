Littleford leads UT Martin against Eastern Illinois after 22-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-6, 6-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-11, 3-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-6, 6-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-11, 3-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces Eastern Illinois after Shae Littleford scored 22 points in UT Martin’s 79-73 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Skyhawks are 4-4 on their home court. UT Martin is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 6-0 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Macy McGlone averaging 3.1.

UT Martin is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Eastern Illinois allows to opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UT Martin allows.

The Skyhawks and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

McGlone is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.9 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.