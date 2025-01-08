Littleford and UT Martin host Western Illinois

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-10, 2-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 1-3 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-10, 2-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-6, 1-3 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on Western Illinois after Shae Littleford scored 23 points in UT Martin’s 85-69 win against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Leathernecks are 3-2 in home games. Western Illinois is second in the OVC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Raegan McCowan averaging 5.8.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 in OVC play. UT Martin allows 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

Western Illinois averages 69.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 70.7 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Western Illinois gives up.

The Leathernecks and Skyhawks face off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCowan is averaging 20.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Leathernecks.

Kenley McCarn is averaging 13.1 points for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

