Littleford and UT Martin host Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-6, 6-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-11, 3-3 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-6, 6-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (6-11, 3-3 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Eastern Illinois after Shae Littleford scored 22 points in UT Martin’s 79-73 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Skyhawks have gone 4-4 at home. UT Martin is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers are 6-0 in conference games. Eastern Illinois gives up 64.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

UT Martin’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Eastern Illinois allows. Eastern Illinois averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UT Martin gives up.

The Skyhawks and Panthers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

Macy McGlone is averaging 17.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.