Little Rock wins 78-46 against Lindenwood

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Mwani Wilkinson had 19 points in Little Rock’s 78-46 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Wilkinson had 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans (13-7, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Johnathan Lawson added 17 points while finishing 5 of 7 from 3-point range while they also had seven assists. Tuongthach Gatkek finished 6 of 11 from the floor to finish with 13 points, while adding 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Jordan Wildy finished with 10 points for the Lions (9-12, 4-6). Clayton Jackson added nine points for Lindenwood. Markeith Browning II also had eight points and five assists.

