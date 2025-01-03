Little Rock visits Webb and Tennessee State

Little Rock Trojans (4-8, 2-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-9, 0-3 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (4-8, 2-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (4-9, 0-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State hosts Little Rock after Aaniya Webb scored 21 points in Tennessee State’s 75-68 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Tigers are 3-1 on their home court. Tennessee State is sixth in the OVC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Lyric Cole averaging 4.8.

The Trojans are 2-1 against OVC opponents. Little Rock has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tennessee State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 58.0 points per game, 17.2 fewer points than the 75.2 Tennessee State gives up to opponents.

The Tigers and Trojans match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniah Parker is averaging 10.7 points for the Tigers.

Jayla Brooks is averaging 3.9 points and 2.3 steals for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 54.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

