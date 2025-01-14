Little Rock visits Southeast Missouri State following Lee’s 27-point game

Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 5-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-11, 2-4 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 6:15 p.m.…

Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 5-1 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-11, 2-4 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Tuesday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Southeast Missouri State after Faith Lee scored 27 points in Little Rock’s 89-83 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Redhawks are 3-5 in home games. Southeast Missouri State averages 18.4 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Trojans are 5-1 in OVC play. Little Rock has a 1-7 record against opponents above .500.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock’s 39.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Southeast Missouri State has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Best is averaging 14.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Redhawks.

Lee is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

