Little Rock visits Guinyard and UT Martin

Little Rock Trojans (7-5, 1-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8, 1-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -1; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Little Rock after Tarence Guinyard scored 28 points in UT Martin’s 77-46 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Skyhawks are 3-0 on their home court. UT Martin is second in the OVC scoring 78.4 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Trojans are 1-0 against OVC opponents. Little Rock ranks second in the OVC shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

UT Martin averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Trojans match up Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josue Grullon is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Trojans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 40.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.