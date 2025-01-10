Little Rock takes on Southern Indiana following Holman’s 20-point showing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-4, 4-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (6-8, 4-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (12-4, 4-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (6-8, 4-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces Southern Indiana after Jordan Holman scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 69-59 victory against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Trojans are 4-3 in home games. Little Rock has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-1 against conference opponents. Southern Indiana has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Little Rock makes 38.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Southern Indiana has allowed to its opponents (35.8%). Southern Indiana averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Little Rock gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Lee is averaging 16.4 points for the Trojans.

Ali Saunders is averaging 11.9 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 5-5, averaging 59.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

